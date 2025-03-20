East Texas cockfighting ring discovered

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2025 at 8:05 am

MOUNT PLEASANT – A cockfighting ring involving hundreds of people was discovered in Mount Pleasant and, animal organizations said local authorities did nothing to stop it.

According to Animal Wellness Action and Showing Animals Respect and Kindness (SHARK), over the weekend they presented to Titus County Sheriff’s Office with evidence of a cockfighting event, but deputies did nothing to stop it. The organizations said that representatives showed up to the cockfighting event, and took drone footage showing about 225 vehicles and people holding roosters. The groups claimed it was the biggest cockfighting event they have ever seen.

Our news partner, KETK, reports that four deputies showed up to the property after the organizations handed over evidence, but the groups said they feel more could have been done.

“Unfortunately, a senior law enforcement officer with the Titus County Sheriff’s Office chose not to seek a search warrant, despite the overwhelming evidence presented,” Animal Wellness Action and Center for a Humane Economy President Wayne Pacelle said. The organization said when deputies showed up to the event, their drones saw people packing up and leaving.

KETK news reached out to Titus County Sheriff’s Office several times on Wednesday but were only told that the owner of the property refused their deputies access.

