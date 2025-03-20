Veteran linebacker Willie Gay Jr. signing 1-year deal with the Dolphins, AP source says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Veteran linebacker Willie Gay Jr. agreed to a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signing. ESPN first reported the deal.

Gay played for New Orleans in 2024 after spending the first four seasons of his career with Kansas City. A second-round pick by the Chiefs in 2020, Gay won back-to-back Super Bowls with Kansas City in 2023 and 2024.

He started 47 games for the Chiefs — and nine playoff games — recording 233 tackles, five sacks, 17 tackles for loss and four interceptions in the regular season. He had 29 postseason tackles, four tackles for loss, a forced fumble and 1/2 sack.

For the Saints last season, Gay recorded 28 tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and three pass breakups.

Gay was suspended by the NFL for four games in 2022 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after being charged with misdemeanor criminal property damage. His representative at the time said then that Gay broke a vacuum that belonged to the mother of his son during an argument in which nobody was harmed. Gay eventually agreed to a diversion program to resolve the criminal case.

Gay will join Tyrel Dodson and Jordyn Brooks in Miami’s inside linebacker room. The Dolphins also added linebacker K.J. Britt in free agency.

