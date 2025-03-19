City of Arp issues boil water notice

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2025 at 2:46 pm

ARP – The City of Arp issued a boil water notice for their public water system on Wednesday after a water line break.

The city said for all customers to boil their water prior to consumption while children, seniors and people with a weakened immune system are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

“When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking or human consumption purposes,” the city said.

According to our news partner, KETK, if anyone has questions regarding the boil notice, they can contact Donnell Brown at 903-859-6131 or 903-360-5038.

Go Back