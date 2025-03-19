Today is Wednesday March 19, 2025
ktbb logo


Elisabeth Moss leads a rebellion in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ final season trailer

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2025 at 1:19 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Disney/Steve Wilkie

The Handmaid's Tale is coming to an end.

Hulu released the official trailer for the sixth and final season of the hit drama series on Wednesday.

Season 6, which stars Elisabeth Moss, premieres on April 8 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. The first three episodes drop that night, followed by a weekly one-episode drop each week through the finale on May 27.

Moss is back as June in the new season. The trailer finds June leading a resistance against Gilead after the dystopian nation introduces a war against the revolutionaries.

"For years, we've been afraid of them. Now it's time for them to be afraid of us," Moss' June says in the trailer.

In the sixth season, “June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character," according to its official synopsis. "This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom.”

The Handmaid's Tale returns more than two years after the season 5 finale aired in November 2022.

Bradley Whitford, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine and Josh Charles also star.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC