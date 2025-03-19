Governor Abbott appoints 62nd Judicial District court judge

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2025 at 8:50 am

EAST TEXAS — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has appointed a new 62nd Judicial District court judge who will cover cases in Delta, Franklin, Hopkins and Lamar counties. According to our news partner KETK, William “Bill” Harris of Paris is the current County Court Judge for Lamar County and Abbott has selected him to fill the 62nd Judicial District court judge seat for a term that will last till Dec. 31, 2026.

His appointment as the 62nd Judicial District court judge will have to be approved by the Texas Senate before he can fill the role. If confirmed, Harris will fill the role until a permanent replacement for former judge Will Biard is elected.

Harris is a member of the State Bar of Texas (SBOT), the Juvenile Committee for the Texas Center for the Judiciary, he’s the chair of the Child Protection Law Section of the State Bar of Texas and he’s a commissioner of the Texas Children’s Commission. Harris got his bachelor’s degree in history and economics from Midwestern State University, a master’s degree in history from East Texas A&M University and his law degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law.

