SFA on alert following reported online threat

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2025 at 8:56 am

NACOGDOCHES – Stephen F. Austin State University has been on alert since an anonymous threat was reportedly shared on social media, according to our news partner KETK.

“We have been made aware of the concerning message found over spring break on a bench near campus indicating something may happen on March 24,” Interim Provost Judy Abbott said. “The University Police Department has been taking action and increasing their presence on campus.”

The university recommends the following actions to ensure safety:

Consider closing/locking your doors as a safety precaution, particularly on 3/24

Have UPD on speed dial to report any concerns

