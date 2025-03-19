Police search for suspects in attempted East Texas ATM burglary

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2025 at 8:18 am

JEFFERSON – The Jefferson Police Department is searching for suspects involved in an attempted ATM burglary on Monday morning.

According to reports from our news partner, KETK, at around 2 a.m. police responded to an alarm call at East Texas Professional Credit Union located on East Broadway St. What they found was the aftermath of an attempted burglary at the ATM. Officials said the suspects used a stolen truck to access the ATM’s cash compartment but they were unsuccessful and no money was stolen. The suspects fled before officers arrived.

Officers are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jefferson Police Department.

