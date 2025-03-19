Top 10 most wanted sex offender arrested by Rusk County deputies

RUSK COUNTY – Our news partner, KETK, reports that the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office assisted the U.S. Marshal’s Service in putting the top 10 most wanted sex offenders in Texas behind bars.

Thaddeus C. Hodge has been wanted since 2023 for violating his parole after he was found guilty on two counts of indecency with a child in 2018. Hodge has also been wanted by Rusk County since August 2024, for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and for debit and credit card abuse.

Deputies found Hodge inside his home located at the south end of the county, and he was taken into custody.

