Tyler Fire Department gets new training buildings

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2025 at 3:59 pm

TYLER – Tyler’s City Council approved two new Class A Burn Buildings for the Tyler Fire Department. Class A Burn Buildings are used to simulate realistic fire conditions such as smoke, fire and heat for training purposes.

According to our news partner, KETK, the city purchased these portable buildings for $129,713. There is currently one Class A Burn Building for the department. The building’s structure has a two-chamber design which mirrors actual fire scenarios .Additional buildings were needed in order to meet state requirements. Two or more Class A fires need to be ignited through their training and Tyler firefighters have had to travel out of the city to get that training.

The two new Burn Buildings will be added to the department’s current training facility located near Fair Park Drive.

Go Back