Student detained after photo with a firearm found

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2025 at 4:15 pm
Student detained after photo with a firearm foundLONGVIEW– A Longview middle school student was detained Tuesday morning after officers were alerted of a photo online showing the student with a firearm in a school restroom.

According to a report from our news partner, KETK, around 10:45 a.m. a Longview police school officer was made aware of an online photo of a student with a firearm in the Foster Middle School restroom. Officials said that the investigation revealed that the incident occurred on Monday during an after-school event.

The student was immediately detained and transported to Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center on third-degree felony, exhibition, use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms.

“The Longview Police Department works closely with all our school districts and would like to specifically thank the Longview ISD administration and staff for their assistance in the case,” the police department said.

Individuals are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to ensure the safety and security of all students and staff by calling the Longview Police Department.



