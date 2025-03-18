Winnsboro ISD names new high school principal

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2025 at 3:59 pm

WINNSBORO — Winnsboro ISD announced their new high school principal on Monday night during their school board meeting. According to our news partner KETK, Dr. Cody Holloway, currently associate principal at Royse City ISD, has been named to the position. Dr. Holloway has 14 years of experience at Terrell ISD, Red Oak ISD and Pine Tree ISD.

In a release from the district Holloway said, “I am excited for the opportunity to join Winnsboro ISD. I am passionate about creating an educational environment where every student can thrive and grow. Furthermore, I believe it is important to build positive relationships with students, staff, and community members.”

Go Back