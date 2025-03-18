Schumer defends vote to avert shutdown and his position as Senate Democratic leader

(WASHINGTON) -- Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer defended his choice to vote with the minority of his party to keep the government open last week and his position as leader in an appearance on “The View” on Tuesday.

His comments come as some Democrats have publicly raised questions about their confidence in Schumer's role as party leader following his move to allow Republicans to advance their led funding bill.

Schumer doubled down on the assertion he made on the Senate floor ahead of Friday's closely watched vote: The Republican funding bill, called a continuing resolution or CR, was bad, but a government shutdown would have been worse.

"I knew it was a difficult choice, and I knew I'd get a lot of criticism or my choice, but I felt as a leader I had to do it," Schumer told “The View” hosts.

Schumer said he and fellow Democrats "hated" the funding bill because it creates a "slush fund" for President Donald Trump, his adviser Elon Musk and Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought to "push around."

But a shutdown, Schumer said "would have devastation like we have never seen.”

He said it would have given the Trump administration the freedom to slash programs it views as nonessential, with little to no recourse for Democrats to pursue. Programs like Medicaid and SNAP or funding for mass transit could have been indiscriminately slashed, he said.

"You have two choices: one bad, the other devastating," Schumer said. "One chops off one of your fingers, the other chops off your arm.”

He said he was being "trolled" by Trump when the president congratulated him for passage of the bill on Trump’s Truth Social platform.

"He was trolling me. I know this guy. He's trying to confuse people he always tries to confuse people," Schumer said.

As a leader, Schumer said he had to act to avert a crisis down the road that would have been caused by a shutdown. But his position has not quelled calls within his own party for new leadership after Democrats appeared to some to be lacking in a strategy during Friday's vote.

Schumer defended his role atop the caucus from ongoing criticism.

Responding to concerns that the party is somewhat aimless without an official leader, Schumer said Democrats have many talented leaders.

"When we don't have a president, there is a lot of leaders. We have a great bench," he said. "As for the Senate caucus, of which I am the leader, I should be the leader."

Schumer touted his ability to recruit talent to win seats in the Senate, pointing to the 2020 election when Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff successfully claimed both seats in Georgia.

He also likened himself to an "orchestra leader" conducting his caucus to help their talents come through.

"We have a load of talent in our caucus, and I'll tell you one thing: We are united in going after Trump and showing the American people that he is making the middle class pay for the tax cuts on the rich."

Schumer also promoted his new book, "Antisemitism in America: A warning."

He encouraged a number of individuals to read the book, including the president.

"He doesn't understand what Jewish people are like. And he does things that can lead to antisemitism," Schumer said. "He should read the book. He could learn something."

He also warned against the left "sliding into" antisemitism.

