Man arrested for stealing over 1,500 pounds of copper

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2025 at 10:39 am

MOUNT PLEASANT – Our news partner, KETK, reports that a man accused of stealing over 1,500 pounds of copper wire was arrested by the Titus County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that in late February, investigators became aware of a man selling unusual amounts of scrap copper several times a week. Investigators believed the copper was being stolen from a business in Mount Pleasant so they began to communicate with the business’s owners.

After weeks of monitoring the man, investigators received a tip on Saturday alerting them that the man was back at the business where they suspected he was taking the wire from. Officials responded to the tip and arrested the man who was identified as James David Robertson.

After searching Robertson’s truck, the sheriff’s office said investigators discovered copper wire in various sizes filling over half of his bed. Officials suspect that Robertson sold over 1500 pounds of copper wire between early January and March 15.

Robertson was arrested for seven counts of theft of material and transported to the Titus County Jail, according to Titus County Jail records.

Go Back