Trump is ending Secret Service protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump is ending U.S. Secret Service protection for former President Joe Biden's adult children.

Trump made the announcement on his conservative social media platform on Monday evening.

Earlier Monday, as he toured the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Trump was asked by a reporter about the security detail assigned to Hunter Biden as he vacationed in South Africa.

"That will be something I'll look at this afternoon. OK. I just heard about it for the first time," Trump responded. His Truth Social post came hours after the exchange.

Shortly after his inauguration, Trump revoked Secret Service protection for John Bolton, Mike Pompeo and Mark Milley, despite threats against their lives from Iran because of their work in the first Trump administration. He also removed the security detail assigned to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who faced threats over the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"When you have protection, you can't have it for the rest of your life," Trump told reporters at the time.

Presidents, vice presidents and their families are given Secret Service protection throughout their time in office.

Former presidents and their spouses can keep their details for the rest of their lives after leaving office, unless they choose to decline it. Federal law also provides security for children of former presidents until age 16, though outgoing presidents can extend it. Hunter Biden is 55 and Ashley Biden is 43.

When Trump left office after the 2020 election, his four adult children and their two spouses received Secret Service protection for an additional six months.

Before leaving office, Joe Biden issued a controversial pardon for his son over tax evasion and federal gun charges. ABC News recently reported that Hunter Biden now finds himself in debt and without a permanent home, according to court documents.

Plus, Hunter Biden continues to be a target of Republican attacks, including criticism from Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

