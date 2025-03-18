East Texas nonprofits bring relief efforts to tornado victims

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2025 at 10:25 am

TYLER – J Star Ministries and Texans on Mission are preparing to bring relief and resources to tornado outbreak victims in the South and Midwest.

According to our news partner, KETK, East Texas organizations are doing what they do best gearing up to help people in need. On Wednesday, J Star Ministries will go to Cave City and Diaz, Ark. Patrick Johnson, the nonprofit’s founder, is asking for donations on his social media platform. Johnson is asking for financial donations and items, including water, non-perishables, dog food, cat food and other basic needs.

“The typical basic needs such as water, Gatorade, tarps, first aid kits, toilet paper, paper towel, nonperishable food items, chips, snacks, drinks and first aid kits,” founder of J Star Ministries, Patrick Johnson, said.

Texans on Mission is on standby to deploy a quick response crew to the hardest hit areas in Missouri. A crew of nearly 50 people will help clean up efforts with a chainsaw recovery units, shower units and a feeding units. The mobile kitchen can feed up to 600 people each day.

“They don’t have power, and they got tree damage, so we would take our feeding unit there for the public, and then we would also take chainsaw recovery units and shower units for our volunteers,” Director of Disaster Relief for Texans on Mission, David Wells.

Texans on Mission is sending shower units to Fredericksburg, where first responders have been battling the Crabapple fire, scorching nearly 10,000 acres. Both J Star and Texans on Mission plan to aid victims of more than 130 fires in Oklahoma.

