CHRISTUS Health to host hiring event in Longview

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2025 at 8:30 am

LONGVIEW — CHRISTUS Health is hosting a hiring event in Longview on Thursday for healthcare professionals who want to start or further their career. According to CHRISTUS Health and our news partner KETK, the event will take place at 2005 Tolar Road inside El Sombrero from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for people to interact with hospital leaders. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted for opportunities to discover diverse career paths, along with food, refreshments and giveaways. Full-time and part-time schedules will be available for candidates ready to achieve their personal and professional goals.

“We are looking for dedicated professionals to join our faith-based ministry and provide the best, compassionate care in the region,” CHRISTUS Health Manager of Talent Acquisition Michaela Ahlfinger said.

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview is celebrating their 90th anniversary this year and recently broke ground on the CHRISTUS Cancer Center which opened in January. CHRISTUS Good Shepherd is a faith-based, not-for-profit health system specializing in cardiovascular, orthopedics, sports medicine, trauma, bariatrics, gastroenterology, women’s and children’s services, neurological, primary care, stroke care and surgical services.

