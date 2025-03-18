Israel hits Gaza with ‘extensive strikes,’ killing over 400 and ending ceasefire

(GAZA CITY) -- Israel hit Gaza with a series of "extensive strikes" overnight Tuesday, vowing to open the "gates of hell" because Hamas has not released the remaining hostages.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said the Israel Defense Forces is targeting Hamas terrorists throughout the region and will act with "increasing military force" against Hamas from now on.

"Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength," Netanyahu's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health, which is run by Hamas, said in a statement Tuesday that at least 404 people had been killed in the strikes. The human toll in Gaza had risen steadily throughout the morning, the ministry said in a series of updates. At least 562 others were injured, the ministry said.

"Tonight we returned to fighting in Gaza due to Hamas' refusal to release the hostages and threats to harm IDF soldiers and Israeli communities," Katz said in a statement.

"If Hamas does not release all the hostages, the gates of hell will open in Gaza," he added.

The strikes are targeting areas in Gaza including Rafah, Khan Younis, Deir al-Balah, Nuseirat, Al-Bureij, Al-Zaytoun, Al-Karama and Beit Hanoun. The IDF’s Arabic spokesperson issued a broad evacuation order covering of the entire perimeter of Gaza. Residents were warned to "evacuate immediately to the known shelters in western Gaza City and those in Khan Younis."

An Israeli official told ABC News the preemptive offensive will continue "as long as necessary," and will "expand beyond air strikes."

The strikes targeted Hamas' mid-ranking military commanders, leadership officials and infrastructure, the official said.

"?The IDF is prepared and spread out in all arenas, both in personnel manning the borders and the Aerial Defence Array," the official added.

Netanyahu and Katz said the changes to the IDF's defensive guidelines come after Hamas "rejected all offers" on a conclusive hostage deal with Steve Witkoff, the U.S.'s special envoy to the Middle East.

Hamas said in a statement Tuesday that overturning the ceasefire agreement and the series of strikes put "the prisoners in Gaza at an unknown fate."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in an appearance on Fox News that the Trump administration was consulted by Israeli officials on their decision to strike Gaza.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump took to his social media to threaten Hamas with a "last warning" about the remaining hostages.

Trump wrote on Truth Social on March 7 that "it will be OVER" for Hamas if it does not comply.

"I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don't do as I say," he added.

Witkoff reiterated the president's threat at the time, saying, "I wouldn't test President Trump."

Fifty-nine hostages are believed to remain in Gaza -- 24 of whom are presumed to be alive. Edan Alexander is the last American-Israeli hostage to remain alive in captivity.

