Plane crashes into sea with 17 people aboard in Honduras

(ROATÁN, HONDURAS) -- An aircraft crashed into the sea with 17 people on board in Roatán, Honduras, on Monday, according to local officials.

Honduras Civil Aviation confirmed that the accident occurred at 6:18 p.m. at Juan Manuel Gálvez International Airport. There were 15 passengers and two crew members on board, HCA said.

The Jetstream 32 was departing from Roatán with the intended destination of La Ceiba, which is located on the north coast of Honduras. Preliminary reports indicate that the plane crashed seconds after takeoff.

Honduran police said that they're present at the scene and attempting to rescue those involved in the crash.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro released a statement saying that she activated an Emergency Operations Committee.

"They have immediately arrived at the scene of the plane crash that occurred 1 km from Roatán International Airport and are tirelessly assisting in the unfortunate incident," she said in the statement.

"The public hospitals in San Pedro Sula and La Ceiba are now ready to treat injured passengers," Castro added.

