Four men arrested for online solicitation of minor, prostitute

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2025 at 3:43 am

TEXARKANA– According to our news partner KETK, four men were arrested on Friday after investigators conducted a sting operation targeting individuals attempting to solicit sex with a minor or prostitute in Texarkana. According to Texarkana Police Department, for several days investigators ran a sting operation to target people attempting to solicit sex and as a result, arrested four men.

Officials said that Gregory Alane Frame, 45 of Wake Village and Derek Dean Thomas, 33 of Henderson, were communicating with an undercover officer posing as an underage girl and then showed up at a location expecting to meet her. Frame was arrested for online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct and Thomas was arrested for online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Texarkana PD said Cameron Lamont Dotson, 21 of Texarkana, was arrested for online solicitation of prostitution while Robert Hopkins, 37 of Texarkana, was arrested for online solicitation of prostitution and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. All four men are currently being held in the Bowie County Jail.

