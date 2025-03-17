Today is Monday March 17, 2025
Five-year-old child hit by car in Carthage and driver leaves the scene

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2025 at 5:18 pm
Five-year-old child hit by car in Carthage and driver leaves the sceneCARTHAGE – The Carthage Police Department is searching for driver of a maroon sedan that allegedly hit a five-year-old on Sunday. According to the our news partner KETK, officials said the child was on a motor scooter on East Ash Street when they was hit by the vehicle around 6:40 p.m. The driver left without rendering aid or giving information. The child was taken to a local hospital before being flown to a hospital in Shreveport. The Carthage Police Department is currently investigating the hit-and-run and is asking anyone with information to contact them at 903-693-3866.



