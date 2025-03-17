Putin ‘stole’ another week of war by dodging ceasefire proposal, Zelenskyy says

(LONDON) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin "stole" another week of war in Ukraine with his vague response to a 30-day ceasefire proposed by Washington and Kyiv last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday.

Both Ukraine and Russia are seeking to avoid blame for prolonging Moscow's 3-year-old war and undermining nascent U.S.-led ceasefire and peace talks. American negotiators have now met with representatives from both Kyiv and Moscow in their bid to formulate a deal.

Following the U.S.-Ukraine meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, last week, the two sides proposed a full 30-day ceasefire as a springboard for a wider peace agreement. Putin said he was "for" the would-be freeze in fighting, though set out additional conditions for its implementation and suggested a pause would benefit Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has since released several statements framing Putin as intentionally hindering ceasefire talks.

"After the talks in Jeddah and the American proposal for a ceasefire on the frontline, Russia stole almost another week -- a week of war that only Russia wants," the Ukrainian president wrote on social media on Sunday.

"We will do everything to further intensify diplomacy," he added. "We will do everything to make diplomacy effective."

Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelenskyy's presidential office, wrote on Telegram, "Russia continues to attack, Ukraine is responding to the attacks and will respond until Putin stops the war."

Zelenskyy and his top officials are striving to present Ukraine as ready for peace, seemingly hoping to neutralize repeated -- and at times misleading -- criticism from President Donald Trump's administration that Kyiv, rather than Moscow, is the main obstacle to a deal.

Trump said Sunday he expects to speak with Putin by phone on Tuesday.

"A lot of work" on a potential deal was done over the weekend, Trump said. "We'll see if we have something to announce. Maybe by Tuesday." He said that his administration wants "to see if we can bring that war to an end."

"Maybe we can. Maybe we can't, but I think we have a very good chance," the president said, speaking onboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington, D.C., on Sunday night.

Fighting continues at key points along the front as the parties maneuver for advantage in further ceasefire talks.

Particular attention has been paid to the western Russian region of Kursk, where Ukrainian forces seized territory in a surprise August 2024 offensive. Russian officials have said there can be no peace talks while the area remains partially occupied.

Recent weeks have seen Ukrainian positions there collapse under intense Russian attacks, with Putin visiting the region last week and saying that Kyiv's troops there could choose to "surrender or die."

Both sides have also continued their long-range cross-border strikes. On Monday, Ukraine's air force said it shot down 90 of 174 Russian drones launched into the country overnight, with another 70 drones lost in flight without causing damage. Seven regions were impacted by the attack, the air force said.

Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said Monday its forces shot down 72 Ukrainian drones since Sunday evening.

Some drones attacked the Astrakhan region of southern Russia, around 500 miles from the closest Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Igor Babushkin, the regional governor, said Ukraine "attempted a massive drone attack on facilities located in the region, including the fuel and energy complex."

Babushkin said falling drone debris sparked a fire at one facility, though did not specify where. "The situation is under control," the governor wrote on Telegram. "One person was injured during the attack. The victim has now been taken to the hospital."

Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Counter-Disinformation Center operating as part of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said on Telegram that "unknown drones struck a fuel and energy complex" in Astrakhan. "The intensity of the work of unknown drones is increasing," he added.

ABC News' Nicholas Kerr and Kevin Shalvey contributed to this report.

