Ravens reach two-year deal with QB Cooper Rush, sources say

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2025 at 12:43 pm

(AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have a new backup for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens reached agreement with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush on Sunday, his agency, Equity Sports, announced.

Terms were not disclosed but sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler that it’s a two-year contract that has a maximum value of $12.2 million and includes $4.2 million guaranteed.

Rush, 31, will take over as Jackson’s primary backup from Josh Johnson, a 38-year-old journeyman who threw three passes in six games last season. The Ravens haven’t needed to play their backup quarterbacks much in recent years; Jackson hasn’t missed a game because of injury since the end of the 2022 season.

Over the last six seasons the Ravens are 4-10, including playoffs, when Jackson has not started at quarterback.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, will be in search for a new backup to Dak Prescott, who is the only quarterback under contract with the team. Trey Lance, the Cowboys’ third-string quarterback, is also a free agent.

Rush has proved to be a valuable backup quarterback for the Cowboys, posting a 9-5 record behind Prescott.

Rush posted career highs in yards (1,844) and touchdowns (12) in 2024, going 4-4 after Prescott was lost for the season with an avulsion of his right hamstring. While not flashy, Rush is dependable and mostly avoids mistakes. He had five interceptions last season.

He initially signed with the Cowboys in 2017 as an undrafted free agent from Central Michigan and served as Prescott’s backup for three seasons. Upon Mike McCarthy’s arrival as head coach in 2020, the Cowboys signed veteran Andy Dalton and Rush was released. He rejoined the Cowboys after a short stint with the New York Giants following Prescott’s season-ending dislocated and fractured right ankle.

In 2021, he won the backup job and held the role for the past three seasons. In 2023, he signed a two-year deal with the Cowboys, opting to not test free agency.

He has thrown for 3,463 yards with 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 38 career games.

