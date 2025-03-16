One arrested after shooting AR-15 outside Houston County Sherriff’s Office

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2025 at 6:41 am

CROCKETT – A man who allegedly impersonated a federal agent and then shot around 30 bullets from an AR-15 outside of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, 34-year-old Clifford Heniser, of Lovelady, come into the sherriff’s office that morning around 7 a.m. claiming to be a federal agent and wanting to inspect their record. The dispatcher Heniser was speaking with, told him that a deputy was on the way as all other deputies were on patrol at that time.

Heniser then allegedly left the lobby and retrieved an AR-15 style rifle from his vehicle. Officials said he went back into the lobby to talk to dispatchers but all the dispatchers were taking cover and calling for help. According to the sheriff’s office, Heniser had reloaded and walked around the parking lot by the time that two Crockett police officers and a Texas DPS trooper arrived to confront him.



At this time Heniser surrendered his rifle and was placed under arrest. The sheriff’s office said that a Colt pistol and two magazines were found on him along with four more rifle magazines. An additional 300 to 500 rounds of rifle ammunition were found in Heniser’s truck. Heniser was arrested and charged with impersonating an officer, unlawfully carrying of a weapon by felon, criminal trespassing and deadly conduct.

The sheriff said that Heniser is in custody of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office as of Saturday but he’ll be transferred to another county for his safety and the safety of sheriff’s office staff after seeing a magistrate judge. The Crockett Police Department is investigating this case along with the AFT and FBI.

