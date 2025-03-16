SUV goes for swim in Lake Gladewater

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2025 at 6:41 am

GLADEWATER – The Gladewater Fire Department responded to Lake Gladewater on Friday to help retrieve an SUV that fell into the water.

According to our news partner KETK, an emergency call came in about an SUV in Lake Gladewater on that afternoon and when firefighters arrived on the scene they found the vehicle partly submerged in the lake near a boat ramp. Firefighters with Gladewater Fire Department were able to contain the SUV’s fuel which was leaking into the lake. They also had to deploy their boat in order clean up parts which floated away from the vehicle.

The SUV itself was eventually removed from Lake Gladewater with the assistance of a backhoe and a tow truck.

Go Back