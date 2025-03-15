Alex Ovechkin scores goal, moves within 8 of breaking record

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2025 at 9:31 pm

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — During the Washington Capitals’ 5-1 win over the San Jose Sharks, Alex Ovechkin scored his 887th career goal Saturday to move within eight of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record.

Ovechkin deflected a shot from Martin Fehervary past Georgi Romanov with 9:06 remaining in the third period to snap a bit of a slump. He had not scored a goal in the first two games of Washington’s road trip. And he came up empty on his first three shots and couldn’t generate any prime chances on three power plays before finally breaking through on Romanov, who is the NHL-record 182nd goalie whom Ovechkin has scored on.

“Hopefully that helps him,” Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. “You could feel he was gripping it a little bit. Power play, he’s been struggling. He hasn’t been getting as many quality looks with his line. … For him to get that goal, hopefully that’s a good boost for him and grabs him some momentum heading back home and feeling good about his game going into our home games this week.”

The goal led to loud cheers from the sellout crowd that featured many fans who came hoping to see Ovechkin score with chants of “Ovi! Ovi!” filling the building.

“It’s great,” Ovechkin said of the reception. “Lots of people are now watching and lots of attention. It’s a great feeling.”

Capitals fans should be used to the late heroics by now. According to ESPN Research, Ovechkin now has 18 tallies this season in the third period, the most in the NHL.

Ovechkin, 39, has 34 goals on the season. He remains on pace to pass Gretzky’s mark of 894 that long seemed unapproachable before the end of this season. And he also had an assist on Dylan Strome’s game-opening goal to help Washington win for the sixth time in seven games.

Aliaksei Protas, Taylor Raddysh and Trevor van Riemsdyk also scored for the Capitals. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.

Ovechkin’s goal, in fact, came a few minutes after van Riemsdyk had given Washington a 4-1 lead when he scored to end a 145-game goal drought dating more than two years to March 9, 2023.

“I definitely understand how hard it is to score,” van Riemsdyk said. “To see [Ovechkin] keep doing this every night it seems like, he’s right there. It’s pretty cool. I think everyone understands how amazing this truly is.”

Macklin Celebrini scored for San Jose. Alexandar Georgiev allowed three goals on 17 shots before being replaced by Romanov after the first period.

Go Back