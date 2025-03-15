Sources: Free agent JuJu Smith-Schuster returning to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY (ESPN) – Free agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal, according to ESPN and multiple reports.

Smith-Schuster, 28, played in 14 games for the Chiefs in 2024, catching 18 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns. His biggest game came against the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football” in Week 5, when he caught seven passes for 130 yards.

He was the leading wide receiver on the Chiefs’ 2022 Super Bowl championship team, catching 78 passes for 933 yards in 2022.

He left after that season as a free agent to sign with the New England Patriots. He spent the 2023 season with the Patriots and caught 29 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown in 11 games.

He was released by the Patriots during training camp last summer.

Smith-Schuster spent his first five NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft. His best season with the Steelers came in 2018, when he caught 111 passes for 1,426 yards. He also caught 97 passes in 2020.

He has 448 catches for 5,279 yards and 33 total touchdowns in eight NFL seasons.

