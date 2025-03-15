Falcons keep Kirk Cousins on roster past bonus deadline

ATLANTA (AP) — Kirk Cousins isn’t going anywhere, at least for now.

The Atlanta Falcons kept the veteran quarterback on their roster past 4 p.m. ET Saturday, triggering the guarantee on a $10 million roster bonus due in 2026.

Cousins was benched in Week 16 by the Falcons after a stretch with nine interceptions and just one touchdown pass in five games. Atlanta announced at the time that rookie Michael Penix Jr., the No. 8 pick in the 2024 draft, would be the team’s quarterback “moving forward.”

It seemed then like the Falcons and Cousins would part ways after the season. However, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said in his end-of-season news conference that they were “comfortable” going ahead with Cousins, 36, as their backup quarterback.

Many thought it was posturing, that the Falcons were looking to keep Cousins’ trade value. But a league source told ESPN that the most likely scenario at this moment is Cousins wearing an Atlanta uniform in 2025. Of course, that could change if an attractive trade offer pops up.

The Falcons owe Cousins $27.5 million for 2025 whether they keep him or release him, so from a business perspective, holding on to him as Penix’s backup, albeit a very highly priced one, makes sense. The $10 million roster bonus that becomes guaranteed Saturday is for 2026, and if Cousins is no longer on the team, the Falcons are subject to offsets. Atlanta holding on to him now bides the organization time to work on a trade.

For Cousins’ part, he wants to be a starting quarterback in the NFL next season, and he has been frustrated by the current situation, a league source said.

According to a Sports Illustrated report, Cousins asked for and was granted a meeting with Falcons owner Arthur Blank last week. Atlanta would not confirm the report.

Cousins was also caught by surprise last year when the Falcons drafted Penix in the first round as his heir apparent.

If the Falcons were to trade him, Cousins would have to clear any deal. He has a no-trade clause.

