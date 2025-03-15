Today is Saturday March 15, 2025
Marshall Police Department investigates hit and run assault

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2025 at 12:35 pm
Marshall Police Department investigates hit and run assaultMARSHALL – A Marshall man has been arrested following an altercation that resulted in a woman being struck by his car. Taken into custody is 34-year-old Brandon Carey. MPD said they received a call early Saturday morning about a female been run over by a vehicle near the intersection of University Avenue and Wiley Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found 2018 Dodger Charger on the curb, a female partially underneath it and Brandon Carey identified as its driver. Detectives investigating revealed that Carey and the female had been involved in a physical altercation at a party. The pair left together in Carey’s vehicle. After stopping on University Avenue near Wiley Avenue, the situation escalated, resulting in the female being struck by the vehicle. The female was transported to a local medical center for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Brandon Carey was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, as well as Abandoning and Endangering a Child, after leaving three children home alone to pick up the female. He was booked into the Harrison County Jail, where he remains. The investigation is continuing by Marshall Police.



