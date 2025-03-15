Today is Saturday March 15, 2025
Tyler traffic advisory for Saturday

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2025 at 12:13 pm
Tyler traffic advisory for SaturdayTYLER – The Tyler Police Department is currently working a traffic flow at the intersection of Paluxy Dr and ESE Loop 323 in Tyler, Smith County, Texas.  A power pole, transformer and electrical lines have fallen across the roadway, blocking Paluxy on the south side of the intersection. As a result, northbound and southbound traffic is being diverted.  Oncor has responded to the scene and estimates a minimum repair time of 8 hours. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes and exercise caution in the area.
 



