Stephen F. Austin women capture Southland tourney title

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2025 at 11:56 pm

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Trinity Moore had 14 points, 10 rebounds and a key block in the closing seconds as No. 3 seed Stephen F. Austin beat top-seeded SE Louisiana 65-57 on Thursday night to secure the program’s 19th Southland tournament championship.

Moore blocked a shot by Taylor Bell out of bounds and stole the ensuing inbounds pass with 32 seconds left before getting fouled and making two free throws for a 61-55 lead.

Harmaine Dominguez and Avery VanSickle combined to make four straight free throws in the final 15 seconds to maintain at least a two-possession lead.

Stephen F. Austin (29-5) will be making its 19th NCAA tournament appearance and first since 2022 as a member of the Western Athletic Conference.

SE Louisiana (26-5), the reigning tournament champion, was looking to make its second NCAA tournament in three years.

Dominguez, VanSickle and Ashlyn Traylor-Walker each scored 13 points for Stephen F. Austin.

SE Louisiana also had two players score 13 points apiece in Alexius Horne and Bell. Lexi Alexander grabbed 10 rebounds to go with four points.

SE Louisiana trailed for the opening eight minutes of the second quarter before closing the frame on an 8-2 run to take a 32-29 lead on Horne’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer. Horne led all scorers with 11 points in the half.

Stephen F. Austin scored 12 straight points to go ahead 41-36 in the third.

