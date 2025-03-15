Dante Exum breaks bone in hand as Mavericks’ woes worsen

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2025 at 11:50 pm

DALLAS (AP) — In another injury to the depleted Dallas Mavericks, guard Dante Exum suffered a broken bone in his left hand during Friday night’s 133-96 loss to the Houston Rockets.

He will be out indefinitely.

Exum, who is in the final year of his contract, has played only 18 games this season. He was sidelined for most of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a wrist injury suffered during training camp.

“This has been a tough season for him,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said after Friday’s loss, which dropped the Mavericks to 33-35. “I feel bad for him because he worked extremely hard to get back. Now, for this to take place, it’s unfortunate.”

The Mavs entered the game with only nine available players.

Guard Kyrie Irving (knee) and forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (wrist) have been ruled out for the season. There are no firm timetables for the returns of power forward Anthony Davis (adductor), center Dereck Lively II (ankle) and center Daniel Gafford (knee), although Davis and Lively have been ramping up their basketball activities.

Go Back