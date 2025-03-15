Source: Pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr., Cowboys reach deal

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2025 at 11:45 pm

FRISCO (AP) — Having lost veteran DeMarcus Lawrence to the Seattle Seahawks, the Dallas Cowboys turned to a familiar face in agreeing to a one-year deal with pass rusher Dante Fowler, according to a source.

Fowler played for the Cowboys in 2022 and 2023 before leaving with former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders last year and putting up 10.5 sacks.

Fowler’s deal is worth $6 million and can move to $8 million based on incentives.

Fowler is the third defensive lineman the Cowboys have added in free agency, joining Solomon Thomas and Payton Turner. In addition to Lawrence, the Cowboys lost defensive lineman Chauncey Golston in free agency to the New York Giants.

Fowler had the second-most productive season of his nine-year career in 2024 with the Commanders after signing a one-year deal. His 10.5 sacks were one shy of tying a personal best and only the second time he has finished with double digits in that category.

He also recorded 14 tackles for a loss, two off his career best and the second time he finished with 10 or more.

Fowler, 30, had just a combined 17.5 sacks in the previous four seasons — two with the Atlanta Falcons and two with the Dallas — before joining the Commanders. He credited outside linebackers coach Ryan Kerrigan, the organization’s all-time sack leader, with helping him develop more as an edge rusher.

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Fowler with the third overall pick in the 2015 draft. He spent four seasons with the Jaguars, mostly as a situational pass rusher, and finished with a combined 14 sacks. He missed his rookie season after tearing his ACL in a spring practice.

Jacksonville traded Fowler to the Los Angeles Rams in October 2018. A year later he finished with a career-high 11.5 sacks. He parlayed that into a three-year deal with Atlanta, where he first played for coach Dan Quinn, who was his coordinator in Dallas and his head coach in Washington.

The news of Fowler’s return to the Cowboys was first reported by NFL Network.

Go Back