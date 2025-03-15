Source: WR Cooper Kupp to join Seahawks on 3-year, $45M deal

SEATTLE (AP) — Former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.

The deal brings Kupp back to his home state and helps the Seahawks fill their void at receiver after they moved on from Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

Kupp, 31, grew up roughly 140 miles southeast of Seattle in Yakima, Washington, then attended college at Eastern Washington before the Rams drafted him in 2017. He was released at the start of the new league year Wednesday, after Los Angeles failed to trade him, ending his eight-season run with the team.

Kupp acknowledged the Seattle news Friday by posting to X: “Washington back across my chest. Let’s go!!!!!”

Kupp’s addition is the latest move in a drastic reshuffling of the Seahawks’ offense. They traded quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders then signed Sam Darnold as his replacement. Seattle also released Lockett and traded Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The MVP of Super Bowl LVI, Kupp joins Marquez Valdes-Scantling (one year, up to $5.5 million) as Seattle’s recent additions at wide receiver behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had 1,130 yards in 2024 — his second season.

He joined the Rams as a third-round pick in 2017 out of Eastern Washington — part of Sean McVay’s first draft class — and emerged as one of the game’s best slot receivers.

He had 62 receptions as a rookie, then topped 90 in his third and fourth seasons.

But his best season came in 2021, when he won the receiving triple crown by leading the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16). He made his only Pro Bowl and was named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Kupp capped that season with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals, earning him the game’s MVP award.

After the season, Kupp signed a three-year contract extension worth $80.1 million.

But Kupp has dealt with injuries in the three seasons since, playing in just 33 games. In 12 games during the 2024 season, Kupp had 67 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns.

After the season, Kupp announced that the Rams were trying to trade him despite his desire to remain with the team. But with him owed $20 million next season, other teams weren’t willing to make a trade, leading to his release.

For his career, Kupp has 634 receptions for 7,776 receiving yards and 58 total touchdowns (57 receiving).

