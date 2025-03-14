Tyler traffic advisory, live power lines in roadway

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2025 at 6:17 pm

TYLER – The Tyler Police Department is currently managing a traffic flow at the intersection of Bow St. and N. Broadway in Tyler, Smith County, Texas. A fallen power pole has brought down LIVE electrical lines, blocking the roadway. As a result, all northbound and southbound traffic in the 700-900 block of N. Broadway is closed. Encore Electric has been notified and estimates a response time of three to four hours. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes and exercise caution in the area.

