Person crushed to death in workplace incident near Winona

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2025 at 3:56 pm
WINONA – Person crushed to death in workplace incident near WinonaOur news partners at KETK report the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said a person was killed on Friday near Winona after equipment fell on them while at work. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said dispatchers received an emergency call about a workplace incident where a piece of equipment had fallen on someone at around 12:43 p.m. while working on Southside Circle near Howell Club Lake. CPR was performed on the victim until 12:56 p.m. and they were pronounced dead at 1 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. Local firefighters and EMS responded to the scene along with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, who is actively investigating the incident.



