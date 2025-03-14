Ten-year-old East Texas girl, mother injured after shooting outside their house

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2025 at 4:09 pm

TEXARKANA – A 10-year-old girl and her mother were shot in their sleep around 12:30 Friday morning in the 3000 block of Mason St. according to the Texarkana Police Department.

According to our news partner, KETK, police said they were alerted to the incident by neighbors who reported hearing several shots. When officers arrived, they learned both were injured and another house had been caught in the crossfire after several rounds were fired. The mother and daughter were taken to a Texarkana hospital, but the girl was then transferred to Arkansas Children’s Hospital later on for additional treatment.

As police investigate this case, if anyone has more information on this shooting they’re ask to contact Texarkana Police Department, or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers.

