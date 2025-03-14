Today is Friday March 14, 2025
ktbb logo


Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2025 at 2:12 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
The Wheel of Time: Season 3 of the fantasy series based on the bestselling books by Robert Jordan has arrived.

Netflix
The Electric State: Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt survive in the aftermath of a robot war in the new film.

Peacock
Long Bright River: Amanda Seyfried is a police officer who patrols a Philly neighborhood hit hard by the opioid crisis in the new series.

Movie theaters
Black Bag: Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender are spies facing the ultimate test in the new film.

Opus: Ayo Edebiri is a journalist covering an eccentric pop star's return in the A24 film.

Novocaine: A man who doesn't feel pain fights to save the girl of his dreams in the action film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC