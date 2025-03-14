Former CDC director argues for stronger, nationwide guidance on infant measles vaccine dose

(WASHINGTON) -- The former director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) called for stronger, nationwide guidance on infant vaccine doses for measles prevention in a new opinion paper published Friday.

In the face of a growing measles outbreak -- with more than 200 cases confirmed in western Texas -- the federal health agency issued an alert on March 7 saying parents in the outbreak area should consider getting their children an early third dose of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine.

The CDC currently recommends people receive two vaccine doses, the first at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. The third early dose would occur starting at 6 months old.

Texas health officials have also recommended early vaccination for infants living in outbreak areas.

However, in the new opinion paper published in the medical journal JAMA, Dr. Rochelle Walensky and her co-authors say the CDC should issue a more direct nationwide recommendation.

"Right now, there is a higher risk of measles exposure in New Mexico than Mexico City, so our vaccine recommendations should reflect that," co-author Dr. Benjamin Rader, a computational epidemiologist at Boston Children's Hospital and assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, told ABC News.

The suggested recommendations include that infants living in any high-risk area within the U.S. be advised to get an early dose of the MMR vaccine and that infants planning to visit high-risk areas -- domestically or internationally -- should get an early dose.

The authors say that, historically, unvaccinated children traveling internationally to measles-endemic reasons have resulted in the most cases of the disease in the U.S.

However, due to recent measles outbreaks in the U.S. and low vaccination rates, there is "a growing domestic hazard," signaling the need for a policy change.

"With measles outbreaks increasing domestically, infants traveling to affected areas face significant risk," said co-author Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist and ABC News contributor. "Expanding early MMR vaccination beyond international travel to include high-risk U.S. regions is a necessary step to protect vulnerable populations."

The CDC did not immediately return ABC News' request for comment.

If an infant gets their first MMR vaccine at 6 months, they will cumulatively get three shots throughout childhood, rather than the standard two shots.

Young children under the age of 5 make up one-third of all measles cases in the U.S. this year and have the highest rate of hospitalization of any age group from measles, CDC data shows.

This group is also at risk for being more likely to suffer measles complications including hospitalization, pneumonia, encephalitis -- swelling of the brain -- and even death.

