Hamas says it will release American hostage Edan Alexander

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2025 at 9:21 am

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Hamas announced it will release American hostage Edan Alexander and "the bodies of four other dual nationals" after receiving a a proposal from mediators to resume negotiations.

The group said in a statement Friday it responded "responsibly and positively" to the latest ceasefire extension proposal.

The parents of two of the U.S. hostages being held told ABC News they have not heard anything so far from the Israeli government or the Trump administration.

Israel accused Hamas of "manipulation and psychological warfare."

"While Israel has accepted the Witkoff outline, Hamas remains steadfast in its refusal and has not budged a millimeter," the Israeli Prime Minister's office said. "At the same time, it continues to engage in manipulation and psychological warfare. The Prime Minister will convene the ministerial team on Saturday night to receive a detailed report from the negotiating team, and to decide on the next steps for the release of the hostages."

President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, proposed a new agreement which would last until April 20. On the first day of his outline, half of the hostages will be released in one fell swoop of the hostages. At the end of the outline – if an agreement is reached – the remaining hostages will also be released, all at once.

Hamas has refused this proposal, saying it already agreed to a ceasefire agreement. Israel has agreed to the Witkoff proposal after stalling negotiations on the second phase of the signed ceasefire agreement.

Due to Hamas' refusal of the Witkoff proposal, Israel said it will block all aid goods and supplies from entering Gaza, a move that violates international law.

Hamas condemned Israel's decision to halt entry of aid into Gaza and described it as a "cheap blackmail," "war crime" and a "blatant coup against the agreement."

Hamas said that "the only way" to return Israeli hostages is to adhere to the ceasefire and "immediately enter into negotiations to begin the second stage," in a statement earlier this month.

The second phase of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel has not begun, with ceasefire negotiations ongoing in Doha, Qatar, despite a nearly two-week blockade of aid into Gaza.

In the ceasefire agreement signed earlier this year, Hamas and Israel had agreed to sustain calm, permanent cessation of military operations and all hostilities to be implemented before the exchange of remaining Israeli male hostages, civilians and soldiers for an agreed-upon number of prisoners in Israeli jails and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back