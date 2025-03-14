Man arrested for soliciting minor in Henderson County sting operation

HENDERSON COUNTY – According to reports from our news partner, KETK, a sting operation in Henderson County has led to the arrest of a man who was attempting to solicit a minor.

During the sting operation on Monday, an officer utilized an online dating messaging platform to target individuals who were seeking to have sexual relationships with minors. The officer created an undercover persona, portraying himself as a 15-year-old girl living in Henderson County. The officer’s profile on the website received direct messages from an account with the username “Rob.” During their conversations on the platform, the user believed that the officer was a minor living in East Texas.

The messages received from “Rob” were sexually explicit. During the conversation, the suspect asked if the minor he believed to be talking to had lost her virginity yet. The conversation continued, growing more intense with the suspect making several sexual comments.

Following the conversation, the officer sent photographs from the suspect’s profile to the sheriff’s office to get facial recognition on the suspect. Officials then identified the suspect as Robert Paul Brooks III.

It was revealed through chats that Brooks was staying in Henderson for work, and that he was living in New Mexico but was originally from Arizona. Authorities called the hotel in Henderson County and confirmed that Brooks was staying there.

Based on the investigation, Brooks was charged with online solicitation of a minor.

