East Texas teen dies in Terrell car crash, driver arrested

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2025 at 8:44 am
East Texas teen dies in Terrell car crash, driver arrestedTERREL — A Wills Point teenager was killed during a car crash in Terrell on Tuesday.

According to our news partner, KETK, the Terrell Police Department received a 911 call at around 2:49 a.m. in regards to a crash detection notification from a cell phone in the area of State Highway 205 and Colquitt Road. When officers arrived, they found an orange 2020 Chevrolet Equinox that had struck a traffic light pole on the right side of the roadway.

The passenger of the vehicle, 19-year-old Bryson Malachi Barnes of Wills Point, was pronounced dead at the scene, Terrell PD said. The driver, Preston David Grosvenor-Reed, 18 of Royse City, was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

He was later transported to Kaufman County Jail where he was charged for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon, marijuana possession and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, officials said. He is being held on a $270,500 bond.



