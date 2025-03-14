6 American prisoners in Kuwait released, land back in US, representative says

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2025 at 5:30 am

(NEW YORK) -- Six Americans who were imprisoned in Kuwait have been released in an agreement with the United States, a representative for their families confirmed to ABC News.

The Americans, many of whom are veterans and former military contractors, were convicted on drug charges, Jonathan Franks, a crisis management consultant, said.

For years, however, the prisoners have "vigorously" maintained their innocence, Franks said.

Several more prisoners are expected to be freed in the coming weeks as part of the agreement, Franks added.

"This morning, the Kuwaiti government released six of my clients as part of an agreement that will ultimately free fifteen of my clients in short order. Each was convicted on drug charges, and each vigorously maintains their innocence," Franks said.

Convictions for possession of drugs in Kuwait may include long jail sentences or the death penalty, according to an advisory by the U.S. State Department.

According to the U.S. Embassy of Kuwait website, American citizens are subject to Kuwait's laws and regulations. Those laws can "differ significantly from those in the United States," and the U.S. government may only be able to offer limited assistance to those charged, the website says.

Kuwait is a small Middle Eastern country borders Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

The prisoners' release comes amid President Donald Trump's emphasis on freeing Americans held abroad.

"President Trump has made it a priority to bring home Americans detained overseas. We are pleased that Kuwait released Americans from prison," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News.

"Kuwait is a vital ally in the region, and we look forward to continuing to work with Kuwait and other partners in these efforts across the world," the spokesperson added.

In February, three prisoners, including an unnamed American and a journalist dubbed a political prisoner, were released from Belarus.

