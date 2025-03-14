What happens to Social Security, TSA and other programs if the federal government shuts down?

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2025 at 5:20 am

(Gary Kemp Photography/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- As Republicans brand the impending lapse in government funding the "Schumer Shutdown," hundreds of thousands of federal workers are on edge as the Senate struggles to reach a deal ahead of Friday night's looming deadline.

If a deal is not reached by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 14, federal workers could get furloughed without pay, though many will still be required to show up to work. Federal contractors are not required to work but are also not guaranteed backpay for the duration of a shutdown.

While the House voted on Tuesday to avert a shutdown, the bill passed was a unilateral GOP-led bill, with no Democratic support. The bill would need 60 votes to pass in the Senate, but with no Democratic input in the bill, it is unclear if there are enough votes to surpass the filibuster threshold.

"Funding the government should be a bipartisan effort, but Republicans chose a partisan path drafting their continuing resolution without any input any input from congressional Democrats," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the floor on Wednesday.

Still, President Donald Trump placed blame on Democrats Thursday morning, saying, "If it closes, it's purely on the Democrats."

"If there's a shutdown, even the Democrats admit it will be their fault," Trump said in the Oval Office. "And I'm hearing a lot of Democrats are going to vote for it, and I hope they do."

Democrats were tight-lipped after leaving their weekly caucus lunch Thursday afternoon.

The shutdown would be the 21st federal government shutdown in U.S. history.

The federal workforce has experienced massive cuts since President Donald Trump took office in January and tapped billionaire Elon Musk to slash agencies and employees via the Department of Government Efficiency, which has caused thousands of workers to be laid off already.

With recent DOGE cuts causing layoffs across the federal workforce and among government contractors, it is unclear exactly how many people could be affected.

In the absence of guidance from the White House's Office of Management and Budget, it is unclear what parts of the government would close in the event of a shutdown.

While the OMB has typically notified federal workers ahead of the funding deadline, it removed previous, Biden-era guidance on shutdown plans from its website. The last time the United States faced a government shutdown threat was in December 2024, but members of Congress passed a stopgap bill to fund the government through March 14.

An OMB spokesperson has not responded to ABC News' request for comment.

The good news is that because the deadline falls on a weekend, Congress has a couple extra days to strike a deal before most federal workers would be expected back at their desks.

Given the shutdown would begin on a Saturday, many would not really feel the impacts of a shutdown until Monday -- or even later, when the next payroll is disbursed.

Some 'mandatory' programs will continue

Because payments from Social Security and Medicare are considered "mandatory" spending, they will continue to reach mailboxes, although agencies warn services could slow down.

The U.S. Postal Service, which uses its own revenue stream, won't be affected either.

How could the military be affected?

About 1.3 million active-duty service members would still be required to work -- but without pay until a funding agreement is passed. Typically, half of the 700,000 civilians in the Department of Defense workforce would also be required to work without pay, though by law, all civilians will be paid retroactively.

Generally, military contractors are not required to work and lose paychecks for the duration of the shutdown. However, those who already have had their contracts paid out by the Pentagon would continue to be paid.

Airport wait times could slow

The Transportation Security Administration has not formally weighed in on a shutdown, but if funding does run out for an extended period, wait times at airports could be longer.

The shutdown would come as 173 million people in the U.S. are expected to fly in March and April as spring break travel ramps up and could lead to longer than usual wait times.

There could also be an impact on hiring air traffic controllers.

Impact on Washington, D.C., national parks, and other services

By next week, trash could be piling up along the National Mall outside the White House as janitors working under contract are let go from the hourly jobs.

The Smithsonian Institution's museums could also be affected, though it has not released whether it will close its museums if the government shuts down. Ahead of a possible shutdown in December, the Smithsonian Institution said it would keep its 21 museums and the National Zoological Park open until funding ran out, which was days after a shutdown deadline.

Typically, the National Park Service will release guidance ahead of a government shutdown but has not as of Thursday. In the past, if there is a funding lapse, all national parks have closed, and visitors should expect some services to be unavailable starting Monday, March 17.

ABC News' Molly Nagle, Luis Martinez and Ayesha Ali contributed to this report.

