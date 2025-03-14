Fire Marshal ‘strongly advising’ residents to not burn outdoors

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2025 at 4:24 am

TYLER – Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue is strongly advising residents to not burn anything while outdoors on Friday, citing high winds and low moisture as potential fire dangers.

“Due to multiple fire danger triggers predicted on Friday, March 14, 2025, Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue is strongly advising residents of Smith County to help eliminate ignition sources by not conducting outdoor burning and ensuring that all previous controlled burns are out cold,” Hogue said. “Smith County will experience very low humidity, low surface fuel moisture, and winds of 15-20 mph with gust up to 35 mph which results in unusual and dangerous fire weather conditions throughout the day on Friday. The most effective way to extinguish a fire is to prevent it.”

Hogue’s statement comes after several recent fires have popped up all across East Texas including in Smith County, Cherokee County, Rusk County and Gregg County.

