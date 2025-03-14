Today is Friday March 14, 2025
Wills Point man arrested for vehicle theft, meth possesion

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2025 at 4:24 am
Wills Point man arrested for vehicle theft, meth possesionCANTON – According to our news partner KETK, the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to the theft of a vehicle that was reported stolen on Monday.

Deputies took a report of a stolen vehicle, and during an investigation, officials were able to identify the suspect as Mark A. Thomas of Wills Point and tied him to an address in Van Zandt County.
Mugshot of Mark Aaron Thomas Jr., courtesy of Van Zandt County Jail records. The sheriff’s office said: “A short time later, [deputies] saw Thomas drive by in the stolen vehicle and along with additional deputies, stopped the vehicle.”

Thomas was arrested for theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000 and an aggravated assault warrant. During a search of the vehicle deputies reportedly found suspected methamphetamines leading to Thomas also getting charged for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, according to the sheriff’s office.



