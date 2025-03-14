Today is Friday March 14, 2025
ktbb logo


UPDATE: Diboll PD finds missing woman

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2025 at 4:24 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

UPDATE: Diboll PD finds missing womanUPDATE: According to our news partner KETK, the Diboll Police department have found Brynn Maxwell.

DIBOLL – The Diboll Police Department is seeking help locating a missing woman who is believed to be in danger. Brynn Maxwell was reported missing on March 7 and is believed to be with her boyfriend Anthony Cathcart, who police say had court orders to stay away from her. “Brynn is believed to be in danger and we are actively trying to locate her to ensure she is okay,” the police department said.
Longview company lays off 68 employees due to extensive facility issues

Anyone with any potential information regarding Maxwell is asked to contact Diboll PD and speak with either Lt. Reid or Assistant Chief Hopper at 936-829-5586.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC