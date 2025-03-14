UPDATE: Diboll PD finds missing woman

UPDATE: According to our news partner KETK, the Diboll Police department have found Brynn Maxwell.

DIBOLL – The Diboll Police Department is seeking help locating a missing woman who is believed to be in danger. Brynn Maxwell was reported missing on March 7 and is believed to be with her boyfriend Anthony Cathcart, who police say had court orders to stay away from her. “Brynn is believed to be in danger and we are actively trying to locate her to ensure she is okay,” the police department said.

Anyone with any potential information regarding Maxwell is asked to contact Diboll PD and speak with either Lt. Reid or Assistant Chief Hopper at 936-829-5586.

