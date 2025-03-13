Police search for man after TJC student threatened

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2025 at 4:52 pm

TYLER – TJC police are searching for an individual after a student reported being a victim of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday.

According to a report by our news partner, KETK, he victim alerted police on Thursday at 1:10 p.m., two days after the incident occurred. He said he had been approached while at the library near the quiet room. The suspect asked to speak with him in a quiet room.

“The student and the suspect went into the quiet room where they talked,” TJC PD said. “After a period of time, the student went to leave and the suspect pulled a knife from a front pocket, held it to the student’s neck area and said, ‘We are not finished talking.’”

The student and suspect then sat down and finished their conversation.

The student reported the incident to authorities after he believed he had seen the suspect on campus at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. After the report, TJC officers searched the area and could not find anyone matching the suspect’s description.

Officials said the suspect is a 6’1″ black man with a stocky build in his mid to late 20s, with an afro and has a tattoo on his neck, possibly of a flower. The suspect was last seen wearing sweatpants and an unknown color shirt.

Anyone with any potential information is asked to contact the TJC Police Department at 903-510-2800. Information can also be reported at the police station located at 1025 South Baxter Avenue.

