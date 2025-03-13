Sulphur Springs man arrested after shooting victim in leg

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2025 at 4:17 pm

SULPHUR SPRINGS – Our news partner, KETK, reports that the Sulphur Springs Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a Wednesday shooting on Putman Street.

Arrest reports show that Sulphur Springs police officers responded to reports of shots fired on Putman Street at around 2:59 p.m. on Wednesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who was shot in the leg and began applying medical aid. Witnesses at the scene identified the suspect, and one witness told officers that the person had taken their car and left the scene. Officers discovered a possible location for the suspect on Beckham Street.

Officers found the stolen vehicle at a home on Beckham Street along with the suspect, identified as Turon Jenard Murray, 51 of Sulphur Springs. Murray was arrested for aggravated assault and the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was transported to the Hopkins County Jail without incident and he’s currently being held on a total bond of $200,000, according to jail records.

