Today is Thursday March 13, 2025
Lunar eclipse visible tonight

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2025 at 11:37 am
TYLER –Lunar eclipse visible tonight Our news partners at KETK report a total lunar eclipse will be visible for all of the United States Thursday Night & Friday Morning. The moon will be in its full moon phase and appear as a distinct reddish color in the skies over East Texas Thursday night. The Eclipse will begin around midnight central Daylight Time (CDT). The total lunar eclipse will be between 1:30 AM CDT and 2:30 AM CDT. You don’t need any special equipment like a telescope. We could see cloud cover in East Texas Thursday Night. However, there will be cloud breaks every so often for this stargazing treat. A lunar eclipse occurs when the earth passes between the sun and moon and earth’s shadow is cast directly on the surface of the moon. The moon will appear a reddish color and described as a “blood moon.” The last total lunar eclipse was visible in the United States on November 8th, 2022, the next lunar event won’t be visible in North America until March 2026.



News Partner
