Longview company lays off 68 employees

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2025 at 10:51 am

LONGVIEW – HATCO in Longview laid off 68 employees in late February after discovering issues at the facility were far more extensive than anticipated, according to our news partners at KETK. HATCO said due to the discovered issues, they were unable to safely continue operations and closed the Longview facility located at 302 Huntsman Way on Feb. 27, laying off 68 employees. While the company initially budgeted to repair the issues, the cost of the repairs was far more than what they were able to afford. According to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, HAVCO was required to provide employees 60 days notice of facility closure unless an exception applies. “Due to the unexpected and unforeseen nature of the facility issues, an exception applies and we are unable to provide such notice,” HAVCO said.

The company explained that a few employees continued their job following the closure to ensure operations were shut down safely while all laid off employees will be paid 60 days notice pay.

HATCO said if anyone has any questions about the facility closure, they can contact HATCO President Deven Marcum at 972-494-7169 or dmarcum@hat-co.com

